Gigi Hadid gives us lessons on winter street style with THREE looks and shows off her post pregnancy body

The American supermodel was spotted out and about, running errands with her baby girl! It was her outfits that caught our attention though. Take a closer look.

Gigi Hadid has been having quite a blast with her family. The American supermodel who delivered her baby girl just a few months ago celebrated her baby daddy Zayn Malik's birthday with a video-themed birthday party!

The supermodel is back in New York City and has been papped with mom, Yolanda Hadid. In the last few days, Gigi has been giving us quite a few street style looks that are perfect for the chilly winter!

A couple of days ago, the supermodel opted for an all-black look. A pair of tight slacks that hugged her hourglass figure and a black puffer jacket thrown over it, kept Gigi warm on the cold winter morning. She added a pop of colour to her look with neon green sneakers, tinted sunglasses and a black face mask. Hadid styled her hair into two braids, to keep it away from her face as she was papped.

For her next look, Gigi opted for a head-to-toe blue look that gave us lessons on layering! She wore denim co-ord set which involved a blue jacket and pants, with white lining. She threw on a baby blue checkered coat over her ripped jeans and completed her look with white sneakers, socks and tinted sunglasses while her hair was pulled up into a messy bun.

For her third look, the new mom picked out a graphic yellow t-shirt that was tucked into her high-waisted jeans. Gigi topped this off with an oversized checkered blazer and finished it off with a pair of brown boots. Mirror finish sunglasses and a black face mask completed her look.

We are taking notes from Gigi Hadid on how to do winter dressing right! Which of her three looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

