Gigi Hadid gives us winter outfit inspiration in a COSY knit coat as she strolls amid snow with her baby girl

The American supermodel who delivered her baby with Zayn Malik just two months ago was spotted strolling the streets with a friend. Her winter ootd is one we are taking inspiration from.

It's been barely two months since Gigi Hadid delivered her baby girl, and the American supermodel is already out and about! She was spotted quite a few times this past week, taking a stroll in NYC with sister Bella Hadid and a couple of friends, while keeping cosy. It is the model's latest look though, that made our eyes pop and have one piece in our wishlist.

Spotted in Manhattan yesterday, Gigi kept cosy in a stylish tan coat. She wore the long knit coat over her outfit and styled it like a trench coat! The double-breasted number bore a ribbed effect, much like that of corduroy and had black statement buttons on it. Beneath this, Hadid wore a simple white button-down shirt with light wash mom jeans and brown Doc Marten boots. The 25-year-old further styled her look with a Louis Vuitton winter hat that matched her coat and featured white fur around the rim. Gold earrings, beige gloves, dark brown sunglasses and a black disposable face mask completed Hadid's winter street-style look while her blonde locks were left loose and styled naturally.

She walked beside her friend and pushed a stroller that had her infant baby girl in it.

A few days ago, Gigi also shared a picture of herself on Instagram, with the same stroller, as she posed on a deserted, freshly snowed street as she seemed to be enjoying the cool winter.

We are in love with the new mom's flawless street style look and are taking notes from it for the next time we step out!

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid's look? Comment below and let us know.

