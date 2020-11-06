Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber : Hollywood celebrities who urged fans to VOTE through their outfits

While the election results are coming to a close call, we take a look back at all the celebrities who made a difference and urged fans to vote through their outfits!

For celebrities, looking their best and making a statement with anything they wear, is easy. Whether on the runway, red carpet or even when running errands, they manage to make people take note of their ootd and strong fashion game.

This time, celebrities also managed to make a difference by ensuring their voices were heard, as they urged people to get out and vote this election. Rather than saying anything, they let their outfits speak for themselves! Take a look.

Gigi Hadid

Post her pregnancy, Hadid shared a selfie of herself in a Prabal Gurung tee that had the word Vote written in bold. She showed off her post-pregnancy body by styling the black tee with yellow pants and layered gold necklaces while her gold locks were left loose.

Hailey Bieber

The model shared a selfie from home, looking comfortable and keeping it simple in a cropped tee with Voting is Hot printed on it. She styled the Denimcratic tee with a simple gold necklace and white joggers, showing us how to dress down while making a statement!

Bella Hadid

The supermodel wore a black tee with the words Our Voice Matters printed on it in the colours of the American flag. She paired the Michael Kors tee with high waisted jeans, a tan coat, gold jewellery and small sunglasses, keeping it trendy.

Billy Porter

The fashionista picked out a black oversized kaftan-like tunic that had the word Vote on it in white. He posted a boomerang of himself wearing the Steve Sells Studio number and also another where he hung it on his wall to make a statement.

Jennifer Lopez

Looking stylish as always, JLo took to her Twitter to give us a peek at her Vote arm candy! The singer carried a Coach bag with the word Vote on it that matched her elegant white sweater. Nike sneakers, black jogger pants, gold earrings and black sunglasses completed her look.

Karlie Kloss

The model also urged her followers to vote by picking out Vote boots by Stuart Weitzman. But that's not all, she also picked out earrings that had Vote written on them in gold!

Lizzo

At the Billboard Music Awards this year, Lizzo made a statement in a black dress with the letter Vote printed all over in bold white, custom made for her by Christian Siriano. Strappy heels and her hair pulled up into a high ponytail made for a powerful look.

