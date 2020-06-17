Gigi Hadid to Karlie Kloss: ALL the times models tripped and fell on the runway and got back up

Whether it is a wobble from the sky-high heels or tripping on long trains, runway falls have become a fashion common occurrence with models getting right back up.

Stumbling while walking in high heels does happen frequently with us commoners. But when a model does it on the runway, it does it, it becomes news!

With slippery runways, high heels, heavy outfits and accessories and winding runways can make for dangerous terrain to tread on. Taking a tumble while doing the catwalk is not as common as you'd expect it to be since the models are seasoned and pros at doing their job well. But an occasional tumble does happen even by the most renowned names in the industry. From Naomi Campbell to Gigi and Bella Hadid to Kloss, take a look at some of the noteworthy moments on runways and how well they handled themselves!

Gigi Hadid

One of the most recent moments would have to be Gigi Hadid's stumble at Anna Sui's Spring/Summer '18 show. Her shoe came off and she barely avoided tripping on the runway! Lucky for her, sister Bella Hadid was close by and came to her rescue.

Bella Hadid

Not as lucky as her sister, while walking for Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2017 show, Bella had a slip-up on the runway thanks to the platform in her stilettos. She later joked about it calling herself 'a professional breakdancer' after she landed straight on her hands and knees on the runway!

Karlie Kloss

Back in 2009 Karlie Kloss walked for the late Alexander McQueen's Autumn/Winter show in 2009 and nearly tripped on her dress. This went on to become one of the most iconic moments of her career for McQueen had chosen that moment for his global ad campaign, making her who she is!

Ming Xi

At the Victoria's Secret show in 2017, model Xi stumbled on the slippery stage and had to hold on to her flower crown to not let it fall! While recalling it, the model said it was "one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career."

Candice Swanepoel

At Givenchy's Spring/Summer2016 show supermodel Candace slipped on the runway and needed help from showgoers to get up! The culprit - her pointy, slippery shoes. Later, she addressed the issue on Instagram and wrote, "I left with scratches but mostly a bruised ego."

Karlie Kloss

Seems like Kloss just cannot catch a break! At Fendi's Spring/Summer '11 show, Karlie tumbled over when the heel of her shoe got stuck in a hole on the runway floor. She was not hurt and the tumble happened in a place not visible to many!

Naomi Campbell

One of the greatest supermodels of all time, Campbell proves that such instances can happen with anybody. While walking for Vivienne Westwood's Autumn/Winter collection back in 1993, Naomi struggled to balance the chunky heels before falling down! She seemed to take it in good spirit for she was seen laughing on the runway after falling flat!

Lisa Haydon

Closer to home, Lisa Haydon who walked for Amit Aggarwal's show at LFW 2019, when she was pregnant, had a small scare while walking the runway. The model tripped and then moved her dress aside so she could walk like nothing bothered her!

What a way to get back up again!

