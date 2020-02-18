Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid own the Burberry runway at London Fashion Week

For his fourth season with Burberry as the Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci carried forward the label’s blue-blooded legacy. With the vintage glamour that runs through the label’s viens, a tinge of modernity accompanied Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection at London Fashion Week. A grand piano stood still as the centerpiece under the Kensington Olympia in all its Victorian pomp. The robust iron rib cage spreading across the vaulted ceiling hovered about the mirrored catwalk like the skeleton of a giant blue whale. On the spanning runway, models paraded in outfits inspired by Tisci’s heritage and luxe designs.





While his predecessor Christopher Bailey made Burberry romantic, Tisci is all about making it sexy. Blazers were pinched in at the waist and trench coats were turned into satin dresses with multiple fastenings. The Victorian architecture of the venue mirrored in the outlines of corsets in evening wear dresses and short-hand jackets made a strong commercial for the street-oriented Burberry consumer. The vast encompassing runway witnessed supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid. This season was more on the globally bankable side than Tisci’s punk-and-rave designs from last year.





Gigi Hadid

The eldest Hadid stunned in a black cowl neck catsuit and layered it with a beige, red and black batwing jacket. She accessorised her elongated neck with a red, white and beige ribbed choker. Gigi Hadid completed her look with a pair of black ankle length boots and red earrings. For her glam, she kept her makeup minimal and her blonde locks, sleek.





Bella Hadid

The 23-year-old American model glided down the runway and proved that the colour beige can be sultry. She slipped on a beige knitted dress featuring a keyhole neckline. The dress’s surface had a velvety sheen making it an easy buy for your evening wear closet. She paired her dress with flesh tint hells and a shoulder bag. She topped off her look with a single white bangle. Keeping her lob sleek and her makeup neutral, Bella was ready to steal the show!





Kendall Jenner

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner walked for Burberry in the brand’s iconic tartan checkered dress. The sleeveless bodycon calf-length dress featured black sheer bust detailings. The dress also featured a sheer white panel ruffled at the waist and hem. The supermodel topped off her minimalistic outfit with a pair of white ankle length boots. Kendall also sported a ribbed black choker, stud earrings and a tartan printed shoulder bag. She kept her skin bare and parted her sleek brown locks.





What do you think about Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2020 show at London Fashion Week? Comment below and let us know.





