Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: When celebs SWORE by Designer of the Week: Ralph Lauren

Before he became a globally acclaimed designer, Ralph Lauren worked briefly for Brooks Brothers before kickstarting his own company in 1967, as the Ralph Lauren Corporation with just men's ties! The designer is known to have made deliveries himself in the initial days and thanks to his interest in sports, he went on to launch his own menswear line Polo, a year later.

It has only been uphill for Lauren who then went on to launch his own fragrances and later couture line. He also became incredibly popular and a household name thanks to constant referencing on the sitcom Friends! Today, he remains the Chief Executive Officer for the luxury fashion line and multi-billion dollar enterprise, with celebrities wearing by him to look their best in.

Jonas

One of the most common household names in India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas first wore the designer's creation for the Golden Globe Awards, looking no less than an award herself! She glittered in the bodycon gold full-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline. Plum lips and beachy waves topped off this look.

Soon after that, the Bollywood turned Hollywood star developed a rapport with the designer who went on to design her MET Gala looks for the next two years, which became iconic in every sense. Priyanka Chopra wore the trench coat dress for her first-ever appearance with Nick Jonas, who was also dressed up by the designer for the Gala.

Not just her MET outfits, Ralph Lauren also designed PeeCee and Nick's wedding outfits since he was the reason they met!



For the InStyle Awards red carpet, DP looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow one-shoulder Ralph Lauren number. She looked elegant in the fuss-free outfit with her hair styled into waves and minimal accessories.

Gigi Hadid

American supermodel Gigi Hadid who has walked the runway for the designer picked out a custom dress for a red carpet event. Her bright yellow strapless mini dress came with a heavy trench coat that she wore off her shoulders. Gold stilettos and her hair pulled up into an elegant top-knot completed the diva's look.

Bella Hadid

Making sure he stays on board with trends, Ralph Lauren designed a burgundy-hued glittery maxi bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and knot-detailing in the front. With her hair pinned back in a sleek manner, all eyes were on her dress that she accessorised with ruby drop earrings.

Jennifer Lopez

When JLo walks, she makes sure everybody stops and stares. The Hollywood singer and actor picked out an unusual combination by the designer for the CFDA red carpet. The On The Floor singer picked out a high-neck full-sleeve crop top that she paired with a high-waisted skirt that featured a sweeping long train, by Ralph Lauren.

Taylor Swift

Hollywood music industry's sweetheart, Taylor Swift also picked out a Ralph Lauren creation in a pristine white shade for a red carpet event. Her outfit was as simple as it could be, with no additional embellishments. Just a plunging neckline and sweeping train were all that the Folklore singer needed to make a statement. She also sported a new hairdo and pinned all her hair away from her face for the event.



For the promotions of Gully Boy that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, Alia Bhatt sparkled and shone in a midnight blue sequin Ralph Lauren dress that ended just below her knees. Letting her dress do all the talking, Alia accessorised with a pair of sparkly stilettos and hair rolled to perfection!

Which diva's Ralph Lauren outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

