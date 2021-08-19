Gigi Hadid proved pants have an everlasting potential to make you look spiffed up

Not every location you choose to visit mandates you to dress up and go but there’s something that can do the job easily. Pants are arguably the ones that can be deemed as eligible to be re-worn multiple times even if you choose not to crank up the drama. But, if you’re someone who loves pants that spell ultra-smart like Gigi's, borrow these tips.

If you’re wondering how you can add a visually appealing touch to your basic crop tee, Gigi Hadid’s street style look is a lesson on how to do it right with cargo pants that entails zipper details and baggy pockets. Ankle-length boots and black sunnies will get you ready to look super cool.

The supermodel is always up for a good style game that’s all about layering up fabulously. The cosier, the better is probably what she lives by. Gigi went for a head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood look as she donned a blue and white striped shirt over which she wore a cropped triple-toned cropped jacket. But, the checkered Harris Tweed long coat is something we’ve set our eyes on and are ready to hunt for a similar kind as we are preparing to brace ourselves for winter. She teamed it with pocketed dual-hued sweatpants that looked stunningly chic. Her ankle-length purple boots and her gold-framed sunglasses added a winning aesthetic to her OOTD.

Always the coolest mommy, Gigi donned galaxy printed pants from Louis Vuitton. Inspired by a comic book, these pants are perfect where you’re craving for a cool play and a little eccentricity. She clubbed it with a black puffer jacket, black beanie, sunglasses, and white shoes from Victoria Beckham’s Reebok collection.

Can’t do without your black top? Ditch the blue denim and say yes to an equally promising hue, brown wide-leg pants with black graphic details when partnered with a black sleeveless crop top, and a lacey bralette looks fabulous. Carry your oversized ivory blazer, mini handbag, and black converse that blends well. So, you can keep staying warm even when the chill is around. Accessorise with sunglasses and stacked neck jewellery.

White-on-white is a trusty staple. But, here’s how to make an impressive statement. Her jeans entailed silver sequin work all over and she locked the look with a tucked-in white tee. If you’ve been following Gigi closely, you know she barely steps out without accessories, neckpieces to be precise. Reebok x Victoria Beckham Club C white sneakers and sunnies also made her day’s outfit.

