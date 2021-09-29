Gigi Hadid is the queen of street style who proved there's no such thing as too much green; Yay or Nay?

Summer's gone but we want the most vibrant and cool hue back in our closets. It has to be green that continues to leave us in envy. We guess Gigi Hadid understood our appeal for she served up a look yesterday that spelled B for boss babe mode on. If you're a keen observer of her style, it's obvious she swears by the no holds barred approach.

Gigi may have transported us into the chic style frenzy with her latest look. The star headed to the L’Avenue restaurant in a Castleton green blazer which she wore over a jersey-like olive green turtleneck number. Her tucked-in top and moss green loose-fitted trousers by Victoria Beckham were held together with a black belt. The colours didn’t clash but looked oh-so-classy with the Wandler shoes that amped it up to make a snazzy move. The animal-printed Baguette bag was injected the wow element to her OOTD and so did her gold snake-shaped earrings that bore pearls.

To further accentuate her look, she tied her red-dyed hair into a center-parted knotted bun. Having masked up in black, we consider this to be yet another spot-on show put out by the mother of one. How ready are you to take this look from desk to party? If you’re someone who thought she owned runways alone, there’s more she’s going to add to the many lists that have fashion involved in it.

Would you rate this look as a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

