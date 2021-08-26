Gigi Hadid’s date friendly dresses are all that you need to make it a night to remember

If you’re torn between the many weddings to attend and the date night proposals to accept, we understand how chaotic it can be with the scout for the best workable outfits. Weddings are all about sweeping hearts, so does the idea apply to date. Being comfy while going on a date is good but cutting down on keeping up the glam isn’t necessary.

Whether it’s your first date or hopefully not the last, you can go with something that packs the punch. What good are dates for if they leave you with zero memories? At least one or two works, right? We took a trip through model Gigi Hadid’s style diaries and found a few that’ll make you trade your go-to jeans with something that can raise the temperature for a sultry look. If you do not know the power of a black bodycon dress, you’re living under the rock. The sleeveless midi dress was designed with a silver zip detail attached to the side. Switch it up with red lipstick or tone it down as per your taste. Tie your hair up into a ponytail and grab your ankle-strap heels or you can go with flats as well.

A date night needn’t be all about extravagant gowns. Keep it mini, and let it dazzle out loud! Also, if you’re a believer in the “legs for days” concept, this is the ideal dress for you. The blue sequin dress entailed silver stripes that were placed close to the hemline. She clubbed the t-shirt dress with blue ankle-strap heels. Leave your mane down to let it have its moment and paint your lips nude.

A prom-friendly red gown could be the easy ticket that’ll take you to the “I do” spot sooner than anticipated. Nothing comes close to a red hot attire that can do the trick in a supremely sultry manner. Gigo looked stunning in this floral embroidered number that came with a thigh-high slit and V-neckline. Strappy heels that match right, a contrasting throw of black through her clutch, and her pink glossy lips finished off her look.

For the girl who’s looking for an over-the-top outfit that’ll take you to a swanky location in a hue that pops so bright. Gigi chose to go yellow and stay mellow in a Ralph Lauren mini strapless dress that features rhinestones adorned all over it. She partnered it with a long jacket, you can skip this if you’re not concerned about how cold the night can be. Wear your pointed-toe shimmery gold heels and your pout soft pink.

Sometimes keeping it simple and elegant can seal any deal for you. Just like Gigi made a pretty case in this silver embroidered dress that was designed in patterns. She styled it with ankle-strap heels and a mini clutch. That’s the kind of glitter you should spill everywhere. Minimal yet the one able to capture hearts.

