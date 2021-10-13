Gigi Hadid shows how to choose the eco friendly route with quirky jeans; Yay or Nay?

Our planet has been so been trying its best to stay afloat all green despite all the harm we cause to it. While people are gradually walking towards sustainability, an enormous bunch seem to approve of fast fashion whose short-lived life and fragility can be questioned. Here's a celeb who made a positive choice with something très cool.

The mother of baby girl Khai who recently turned one, Gigi Hadid is the star who knows how to put one polished look after the other be it with sparkly pants, green pajama set, yellow dress, or biker shorts, the supermodel never lets her sartorial game go for a toss. She’s definitely the one to offer a shot of chic with her snag-worthy outfits, and yesterday’s street style was about fashion with a purpose. Who wouldn’t be eager enough to own one that is if you care for your planet? Gigi gave no heed to the sun and went on to put her fall style on display by layering up with three cozy numbers.

Gigi picked out a yellow ribbed knit vest that came with a V-neck which set the base for her OOTD. She layered up the tucked-in outfit with a brown cardigan with a collar from Public Habit and showed that life this season is better with an oversized coat. Here’s what had us intrigued, her Cynthia doodle white jeans from Reformation are the perfect example of how to give a permanent pause to all that can damage the well-being of our environment. These high-rise straight jeans are from Reformation. A brand that swears by a sustainable tomorrow, this outfit was made in Turkey and it bore colourful doodles that narrated the importance of protecting one’s planet.

This pant as per the website is priced at ₹‌15,339.73 and claims to have been made with 60% originally grown cotton. Gigi sealed her look out with Reebok x Victoria Beckham white trainers, yellow sunnies, stacked neck chains, and a brown bag from Loro Piana. Her hairdo was sure to beat the heat in style with that bun.

