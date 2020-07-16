Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner to Katy Perry: Here's how celebrities covered up their baby bumps

With so many new moms almost ready to deliver their babies, check out how they hid their baby bumps from the eyes of the media for the longest time.

Celebrities are always scrutinised by their fans, the media and followers. They barely have any privacy to themselves and can only completely let loose, in their homes. But this doesn't stop them from venturing out and living their lives!

When they are pregnant, many of them choose to keep it under wraps for their reasons. But since they are constantly photographed, how do they manage to hide their growing bumps? We decoded a few of the most popular ways!

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel has been in the middle of the news recently thanks to her pregnancy. Gigi is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik later this year and has managed to cover up her baby bump well despite going live on Instagram frequently.

Sophie Turner

Sansa Stark found quite an innovative way to hide her bump in the beginning! The Game of Thrones actress carried her dog while she was spotted out, to hide her belly! She also often walked behind beau Joe Jonas and wore oversized jackets and hoodies to cover up her growing bump.

Katy Perry

Even carrying a foetus didn't stop Katy Perry from owning the stage. The American singer/songwriter opted for fit-and-flare outfits that hugged her on the top and then flowed freely from waist-down, making room for loads of breathing space for her growing belly!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie had fans speculating her pregnancy for a long time but hid her belly well from the eyes of the media. She barely stepped out of her home but was active on Instagram! On the social media app, Jenner shared pictures of herself from waist-up only and in very baggy clothing, which of course, knowing the beauty mogul, is out of character!

Blake Lively

Taking her baby bump to the biggest fashion event of the year, Blake Lively covered up her bump before showing it off, in a baby pink Burberry strapless gown with a floor-sweeping cape with dainty red embroidery on it. Safe to say, Blake looked divine in the gown.

Which star's method of keeping their baby bump under wraps do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ 3 Times Kylie Jenner sported dresses with a knotty twist & made them a viral trend

Share your comment ×