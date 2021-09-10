Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Moschino in TWO funky outfits while sucking on a baby bottle

Now that her daughter Khai is 11 months old, Gigi Hadid is back to work. The American supermodel strutted the runway for Moschino's New York Fashion Week show looking striking as always in two colourful outfits by the brand. For one look, Jeremy Scott added a baby bottle to Gigi's outfit and she walked the runway sucking on it, putting forth a fierce look!

Debuting at NYFW, the Moschino's show was baby-themed with outfits decorated with 3D animals in the brightest pastel hues. The event, held at Bryant Park went on despite heavy rain and Supermodel Gigi Hadid closed the show for Jeremy Scott dressed in two different vibrant outfits with farm animals printed on them! A baby bottle accessorised one of her outfits which bore a squirrel on it and the mother-of-one sucked on it while strutting down the runway looking fierce as ever!

Post that, Hadid headed to an event where she walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit styled by Mimi Cutrell. For this event, the diva picked out an asymmetrical black skirt with a lace hem and styled it with a leather Givenchy blazer with large patch pockets. A pair of black shoes with silver studs and safety pin earrings completed her look. Gigi's hair was pulled back and styled in a rope manner to complete this bold look.

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid's looks? Did you like her Moschino runway look or all-black look better? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ:Kangana Ranaut's promotional saree looks for Thalaivii are vintage, vibrant and every bit ROYAL