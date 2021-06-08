Giorgio Armani to turn interior designer for houses in Moscow? Here's ALL you need to know

Armani's idea is to offer a personal point of view on living with the pretext of timeless elegance.

Not many are aware that luxury fashion brand Giorgio Armani also has a foot dipped into home design. The Italian label has been in the home interior business since 2003 and has been providing services to individuals as well as property developers since its inception. The brand announced an all-new project that involves doing up residences in Moscow!

In an agreement with Russian real estate developers Vos'hod, Armani will be collaborating with the developers for an all-new residential project tentatively titled Armani/Casa Moscow Residences.

The residential building is said to comprise 26 apartments in total and Armani/Casa the brand's interior design studio is set to develop the interiors for the common areas, amenities as well as the interior of every residence in the building according to a WWD report.

In a statement, founder, Giorgio Armani that through this collaboration he wants to define spaces. "Today more than ever, the home is the core of our lives, the place that reflects and represents us," Armani stated and continued that his idea is to "Offer a personal point of view on living, under the banner of timeless elegance."

The chairman of Vos'hod, Marina Rudneva, also added that the real estate company shares a similar philosophy and values as Armani. "Understated elegance, uncompromising attention to detail and the highest level of service define the idea of refined luxury," the Chairman said, and also aims to provide a world of harmony at home both on emotional and physical levels.

