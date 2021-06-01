Give Drousers a center stage in your closet to experience all things comfort dressing

The kinda comeback we all love. Trousers or drousers? What’s here to stay? Both, but with an add-on clothing to layer for all the days to come.

Another day, and this time it's not just another trouser trend. Trousers have been around long enough to enter our wardrobes in different styles ranging from bell bottoms to palazzos and cigarette-style pants have successfully contributed towards making it a statement-powered piece. Here’s one such style that has been ruling catwalks and celebrities are donning them at red carpets. Befriend ‘Drousers’ simply put, a combo of trousers and a dress paired to put a look forward. Although this concept has been up and running, the WFH culture has paved a way for us all to indulge in extra comfy and cozy clothes, making these a must-try.

How to hop on to the trend, you ask? There are myriad ways in which you can wear drousers and there are no set rules as to how you can work this chic style. Give it your take, trial and error are all it needs. For instance, grab bootcut pants and don them with a loose-fitted pleated dress. What’s more? You can keep it casual to rock street-style fashion or go for a garish look by wearing a shimmery gown over baggy trousers. It’s versatile and sure to be monsoon-friendly. This is the kind of layering we want on chilly days, right?

A few popular names in the fashion world have worked this hybrid trend with a stellar spin and we can’t help but adore the way it’s done. Elie Saab, Givenchy, Versace, Valentino, and a few others have set up maxi-length dresses with wide-leg pleated trousers, satin dresses are attached to trousers, and pleated dresses layered over floaty trousers.

Have you tried this trend, yet ? Let us know in the comments below.

