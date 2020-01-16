Glenda Bailey, steps down as Editor in Chief of Harper’s Bazaar US after 19 years; Here’s why

In a shocking revelation, Hearst, publisher of Harper's Bazaar magazine announced that Glenda Bailey will be stepping down as the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar US after an illustrious 19 years.

Fashion is alleying through a major change, currently. An evolution of sorts; the industry who cemented its position further with glossy pages and crisp monthly editions, is maybe beginning to bid adieu to one of the most prominent and long-standing support in fashion. Magazines, for time immemorial have possessed the power of literally breaking and making a fashion designer and their collections. Fashion critics and editors have been so passionate about their work that their verdict dominates the magnitude of the fashion house or the designer.

Given the outburst of the mighty Internet which has literally raided every possible thing in the living World, print sure is becoming a thing of the past.

The fabric of the current culture has moved into a space wherein 'easy access to variety' has become the regular norm. Digital portals become the most reliable and fastest source of information which in the past decade paved the exit way for the influential magazines. Hearst in the past few months has been through a lot rough waters as many prominent personalities farewell to one of the World's largest publishing house.

Credits :THE NEW YORK TIMES

