Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Anniston, Jennifer Lopez; Best and Worst dressed at the event 

The who's who from the glamour and entertainment industry was present at the 77th Golden Globes Awards 2020 held in California last night.

With 2020 kicking in it is also time for the high voltage prestigious awards season to begin. Kickstarting the season is the 77th Golden Globes Awards. The esteemed award show honors the best in the American film and television fraternity. The award show took place earlier today The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Needless to say, all the stalwarts and big wheels from the glamour and entertainment industry come under one roof to celebrate and award artists for their contributions in the year gone by. Given how Hollywood always aces its game, with it being a gala event, here are all the best and worst dressed looks from the 77th Golden globes Awards.

Jonas in Cristina Ottaviano

The moment that we all have been waiting for. Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took over the red carpet in her Cristina Ottaviano number. PeeCee's dress featured strapless off-the-shoulder sleeves with a body hugging dress and a short train. She styled her look with an old Hollywood style hairdo, deep red lips, Bulgari jewellery and her million dollar smile. Pure love!

Margot Robbie in Chanel The stunning Margot Robbie was in attendance too. Margot glided down the red carpet wearing Chanel. Her look included a strapless tube multi-coloured sequinned top which she teamed up with an off-white high-waisted skirt. She styled her look with center parted brushed open hair, glossy lips and minimal makeup. We like that she opted for a comfortable look, however, we'd have loved it had she opted for something a little more risky. Jennifer Anniston in Dior The absolutely gorgeous Jennifer Anniston marked her presence at the award show too. The FRIENDS star opted for a black gown by Dior. Her look included a strapless gown cinched at the waist with an attached flared floor sweeping skirt with a short train. She styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, soft eyes, a nude glossy lip and strings of diamonds in her neck. We love this simple yet classic look and think that Jen pulled it off well. Jennifer Lopez in Valentino JLo was also present at the esteemed awards night. It seems like the International pop icon was still in the Christmas mood as she walked the red carpet. Jennifer opted for a golden, deep green and white outfit by Valentino. Her strapless gown featured a huge bow detail in gold and green placed aesthetically on a white ballroom gown silhouette with a short sweeping train. She styled her look with a sleek hairdo, smokey eyes, glossy lip and a chain of diamonds. Reese Witherspoon in Roland Mouret Reese Witherspoon opted for a strapless white Roland Mouret number. Her look included a body hugging floor length number. She styled her dress with side parted sleek hair, light smokey eyes, diamond studs, a soft glossy lip and a diamond studded wrist band. There's no doubt that she looks pretty but the look is a bit underwhelming.

Scarlett Johanson in Vera Wang

Scarlett Johanson was also present at the award show and was dressed in old Hollywood style. Scarlett opted for a strapless red gown by Vera Wang featuring a plunging neckline, a huge bow detail at the back and a short sweeping train. She styled her look with a sleek hairdo, strings of diamond neckpiece and a clean face of makeup. Honestly, we expected a little more from her and the look seems a little dated.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

