Golden Globes 2020: Taylor Swift stole our hearts in her floral ballroom gown number and we LOVE it

The who's who from the glamour and entertainment industry was present at the 77th Golden Globes Awards 2020 held in California last night.

2020 indeed started on a great note as the 77th Golden Globes Awards kickstarted the awards season in Hollywood. The Golden Globes Awards is an esteem platform which honors the contribution of the artists from the film and television fraternity for their work from the year gone by. The who's who from the entertainment and glamour industry turned up at the event serving us some really amazing and drool-worthy looks. From Jennifer Anniston to Brad Pitt to and Nick Jonas to Scarlett Johannson, to name a few, were celebrities who graced the event.

Joining the list of big wheels was our favourite singer, Taylor Swift. We expected Taylor to glide down the red carpet with beau Joe Alywn, however, she made a solo appearance. Taylor looked absolutely magnificent as she stepped out in a deep blue ballroom gown with floral prints in yellow all over it. Her look included a fitted corset with strappy sleeves and a front waist cut-out. The corset was attached to a ballroom like skirt which gave the look a very modern day princess-y vibe. She styled the look with a sleek hairdo, beautifully done smokey eyes loaded with mascara, a nude lip and drop earrings. The whole vibe and appeal of the look is extremely ethereal and are totally in love with it.



Did you like what Taylor Swift was wearing? Also who do you think was the best dressed celebrity at the 77th Golden Globes Awards? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

Read More