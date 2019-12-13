Good Newwz: Kiara Advani dips her toes in the neon trend with an outfit by Atsu; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani makes a stunning statement as she grabs all the eyeballs in a bright neon outfit for the promotions of her new movie Good Newwz. Check it out

Kiara Advani has been relatively new to the industry, but the actress is making sure to put her best foot forward. From movies like Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah lined up, she is clearly making a bang when it comes down to her work front. While the 27-year-old actress is aceing at her work front, she is also making sure that she steps out in some of the most stunning ensembles. From her casual off-duty looks to stunning red carpet appearances, she’s clearly proving to be a pro at fashion. This time around, it proved to be no different as the Kabir Singh actress made quite the statement in a head-to-toe neon ensemble for the promotions of her new movie, Good Newwz.

The 27-year-old actress made a stunning statement in a neon jumpsuit by Atsu. her attire featured a strapless neckline that was covered up with an asymmetric full sleeves panel on the side. This panel was then tied up around the waist that gave definition and showed off her gorgeous curves. The neon wonder then transcended into flared pants that casually brushed the floors.

Ms Advani then styled the look with brushed in curls that rested on her shoulders. Adding to it, she glammed up for the look with a neutral-toned glam with soft smokey eyes, filled-in brows, contoured cheeks and matte lips. As though the outfit was not enough to make a statement, she then gave a trendy touch to it with statement triangular red sunnies.

