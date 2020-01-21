Got new ink? THIS is how you can dress to flaunt your new tattoos, celebrity style

You have gotten that new tattoo that you want to show off. But how to dress so you don't cover it up and instead flaunt it? Read on.

You have got your very stylish tattoo on either on your back, ribcage or midriff, in a place that isn't easily visible. But that should't stop you from showing it off. And the options are many - off-shoulder, strapless, backless, plunging neckline outfits that are all the rage right now. The outfit and the way you wear it is also sure to create an impact on how good or bad the tattoo looks and highlight it. So wondering what to wear in order to flaunt your new tattoo? Check out how the hottest celebrities did it.

Back tattoo

This one is quite obvious. A backless top or a lavish dress for a formal gathering ought to do the trick to show off your back tattoo in the most glamorous way possible.

For a tattoo that is on your upper back, a basic tube dress should do the trick and show it off just like Megan Fox did.

If the tattoo is taking up your entire back, there is nobody better to take inspiration from than Angelina Jolie in this strapless and backless lavish grey gown.

If strapless is not your style, don't hesitate to experiment the way Scarlett Johansson did with her silver straps that held her outfit together but still showed off her tattoo.

Chest tattoo

Getting a tattoo around the sensitive chest area like your collar bone is not the easiest. But showing it off makes it worth it, we think! Take cue from Rihanna on how to show off your tattoo and look chic in a tube dress or top to highlight it.

Midriff tattoo

A fan of getting inked herself, Rihanna has tattoos in the most unique places. If you too have a tattoo around or on your midriff like she does, don't hesitate from wearing a cute crop top that will show it off. Pair it with a pair of high-waisted jeans, a mini skirt or even a lavish over-the-top flared skirt like Rihanna herself!

Ribcage tattoo

A cliche place to get inked, getting a tattoo here enables you to cover it up and show it off as and when you wish. To show it off, you can opt for a skimpy top that cuts deep to reach the waist. If not for this, muscle tees that make for both sporty and casual looks also do the trick!

While showing off tattoos in other places, including the arm, like Sophie Turner's tattoo and the neck like Selena Gomez's tattoo are relatively easy, they too require some sort of styling.

A half-sleeve or cut sleeve tee or gown will do the trick to show off the ink on your arm.

Showing off the ink at the nape of your neck might seem tricky, all you need to do is pull your hair up into a sleek bun or ponytail and sport a top with a deep back to show off your ink in this tricky spot.

How are you going to show it off? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More