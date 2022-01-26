Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi took the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 by storm on horseback

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and every luxury fashion house is trying to do their bit to ensure their show is the talk of the town. Dior presented a backdrop that was crafted by Indian artists at the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 show and now Chanel is already making headlines for their show stopping look.

35-year-old Charlotte Casiraghi, granddaughter of Grace Kelly, was made the brand's newest ambassador back in 2020. At the French fashion house's latest show, she took over the runway in style but not with a regular catwalk, but instead on horseback!

Making quite the entrance, Casiraghi sported a sparkly classic tweed Chanel jacket with black riding pants and boots as she trotted down the runway on a beautiful horse. The spectacle was witnessed by some of the front row regulars like Anna Wintour, Pharrell Williams, Margot Robbie, and more. This seemed like a statement to link back to Chanel's last couture show, where a bride rode on horseback on the runway.

The brand also got a lot of flack and backlash from animal activists and followers. Pictures on Chanel's Instagram had seething comments from followers including some that read, "So tacky and unnecessary to use animals in parades," and "How unnecessary is it to have a horse walk a catwalk? Just for the attendees' entertainment? #animalabuse."

What are your thoughts on a horse being paraded on a runway? Comment below and let us know.

