Grammys 2020: Ariana Grande's Giambattista Valli outfit is a hot mess & we love it; Yay or Nay?

2020 started on a major high with the Golden Globes and it seems like the starry affair has only begun. All of us music enthusiasts all over the World witnessed the uber cool Grammys 2020. Needless to say, fans were waiting eagerly to see which of their favourite artists takes home the glorious trophy. The esteemed awards night took place on January 26th (early morning January 27th in India) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jonas Brothers, BTS and Ariana Grande all performed at this high-voltage event.

You cannot have Ariana Grande and not expect drama. The 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer who is definitely on our best dressed list, opted for a Giambattista Valli number. Her outfit featured a strapless dusted grey voluminous tiered gown with ruffle details. The dramatic number avant-garde number was styled with her iconic high fall sleek ponytail, clean face of makeup, glossy lips and matching grey elbow sleeves completed her look.

Like we mentioned earlier, you cannot have Ariana and not expect drama. We love how she took the red carpet and the event by storm. Her hair and makeup beautifully balances the overflowing nature of her outfit and we love how she stuck to her signature hairdo but still gave it a modern Hollywood twist. Love!

What do you think about Ariana Grande's larger than life outfit? Do you approve of her look? Also did you see her performance at the Grammys 2020 and liked it? Comment below and let us know.

