Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello goes from grunge to girly in Versace outfits encrusted with Swarovski crystals

The Senorita singer made jaws drop on the red carpet and while she performed in sizzling outfits. Check them out!

Nominated for her collaboration with Shawn Mendes and a performer at the Grammys 2020 awards show Camila Cabello's outfit is making waves at the red carpet. The singer and songwriter ensured the spotlight was just on her as she strutted down the red carpet solo and then brought her father to pose with!

For the red carpet, Cabello picked out a black outfit by Versace. Her strapless outfit came with a fitted bodice that hugged her and showed off her curves. The dress ended at her thighs and featured weaved leather along with stunning sparkly Swarovski crystals! The dress came with an attached voluminous overskirt that was crafted from sheer fabric and featured hand-embroidered Barocco motifs on it. Black pointy-toe stilettos and loads of diamond jewellery including a 100-carat diamond statement neckpiece. A silver cuff and multiple rings on both her hands completed the look for the event.

She kept her makeup soft that made for the perfect grunge look. A flawless base, blush pink cheeks, glossy lips, smokey eyes and her hair styled into a poker-straight manner with a black manicure to complete her look.

For her performance on the stage, Camilla switched it up and went with an ultra-girly avatar in a pink outfit also by Versace. While the singer sang First Man as an ode to her father, she donned a baby pink bustier dress that was embroidered pearls and Swarovski crystals. She layered her dress with a silk chiffon drape that featured puffy sleeves and was held at her waist by a matching belt. Layers of beaded chains fell at her waist, drop-diamond earrings and matching stilettos completed her look. For this look, Cabello went all out, leaving her curly locks loose and a fresh face of makeup ensured she looked phenomenal on stage.

What are your thoughts on Camila Cabello's outfits? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More