Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra to Ariana Grande: Check out all the BEST beauty looks from the red carpet

The Grammys 2020 was definitely a star-studded event with who’s who of the industry making an appearance. From Ariana Grande to Lana Del Rey & , the event was graced by beauties dressed in the best of their attires. While most of the celebrities made sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to their attires, we had all our eyes on their gorgeous glam. Now, let’s be real, no ensemble is complete without flawless makeup, so here are some of the best beauty looks from the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

Ariana Grande

First up, we have Ariana Grande who strutted down the red carpet in a puffy, eye-catching number by Giambattista Valli. She styled her look with her signature glam that consists of - perfectly contoured cheekbones, classic dramatic winged eyeliner and a glossy lip. For her hairdo, she pulled her hair back in her usual ponytail but gave it a vintage twist with a little curl out at the ends.

Sophie Turner

Next on the list is Sophie Turner who pulled off a gorgeous bold lip with her shimmery sequinned dress. Perfectly contoured cheekbones, hints of glitter on the eyes and loads of mascara balanced out her glam. Centre-parted straight hair completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Next up, we have Mrs Jonas who opted to keep it simple with soft smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, filled-in brows and a glossy lip. What stole the show was the fact that the diva ditched her usual lob hair for a more natural straight long mane.

Dua Lipa

The New Rules singer, Dua Lipa was sure to let her glam do all the talking as she styled her simple white ensemble with bright blue eyeshadow. The bright blue smokey eye was balanced out by a flawless base and neutral-toned lip. For her hairdo, she gave it a futuristic feel with a twisted topknot accompanied by a few strands of hair framing her face.

Camila Cabello

Moving on we have Senorita singer, Camila Cabello who made a stunning statement in a black number by Versace. She glammed up for the red carpet in smokey eyes, flawless base and a glossy lip. She then let her straight long mane open while her bangs covered her forehead. The look clearly went well with the ensemble and her straight hair added a fresh new touch to the look.

Lana Del Rey

Lastly, we have Lana Del Rey who went down her usual retro route as she kept her look classic with winged eyeliner and neutral lip. She then pulled her textured waves back in a centre-parted bun that definitely took us back to the ‘80s.

