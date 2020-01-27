Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello; All the Best Dressed Red Carpet Looks

Grammy 2020 honours and recognises the best recordings, compositions and artists from the Hollywood fraternity of that particular year. Check out all the celebrity looks from the high profile event.

2020 has just begun and it is raining award shows in Hollywood. Grammys 2020 has to be a huge event and a major favourite amongst the music enthusiasts all over the World. The prestigious awards show took place on January 26th (early morning January 27th in India) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. We all were pampered with some of the most amazing performances from Jonas Brothers, BTS and Ariana Grande. Needless to say, the glitzy event also served us some really over-the-top looks giving us major fashion moments. Let's check out the best and worst dressed from Grammys 2020.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas glided down the red carpet and opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The floor sweeping ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with batwing sleeves having attached fringes with it and a short elaborate train. She styled her look with side parted poker straight hair, filled in brows, a full face of makeup, plum lips and drop earrings. We love how the diva has yet again opted for something in white - we enjoy she enjoys wearing this colour on the red carpet. The outfit fits the stunner like a glove and she sure does pull it off incredibly well. The batwing sleeves and the short train beautifully balances the deep plunging neckline. Also extra brownie points, for the flawless hair and makeup, it suited the ensemble beautifully we wouldn't have had it any other way.

Sophie Turner

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner also walked with husband and musician, Joe Jonas. The stunner who is associated with Louis Vuitton opted for a creation from the luxurious French house. Her look included a high neck sequined multi-coloured chevron printed bodice which was attached with a multi-layered ruffle skirt. Sophie opted for a flat pulled down hair, a bold red lip and black pointy toed heels.

Ariana Grande

(Image Source: Getty Images)

You cannot have Ariana Grande and not expect drama. The diva who is definitely on our best dressed list opted for a Giambattista Valli number. Her outfit featured a strapless dusted grey voluminous tiered gown with ruffle details. The dramatic number avant-garde number was styled with her iconic high fall sleek ponytail, clean face of makeup, glossy lips and matching grey elbow

sleeves completed her look.

Camila Cabello

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Senorita singer Camila Cabello also graced the event. The beauty opted for a black strapless gown. Her outfit featured a sequined strapless short dress with an attached gathered black ruffled skirt. She styled her look with a sleek straight hairdo, diamond neck-piece and a fresh face of makeup.

Lizzo

(Image Source: Getty Images)

The gorgeous Lizzo who sent the Internet crew in a tizzy with her super tiny bag walked down the red carpet as well. The singer opted for a white Versace number. Her strapless outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with a mermaid silhouette number and a thigh high slit. She styled her look with a faux fur stole, old Hollywood style hairdo, strings of beaded chain and silver strappy heels.

Billy Porter

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Billy Porter who always throws in a lot of drama at the red carpet graced the event in a blue jumpsuit from Baja East. The sequined outfit featured a tiered silver beaded fringes. He threw in a cropped jacket with 3/4th sleeves to complete his outfit. Billy styled his theatrical look with an elaborate hat featuring drop down fringes, silver studded choker and beautifully done silver winged eyeliner.

The men from the glitz and glamour industry made their presence felt as well. Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas opted for Louis Vuitton suits, whereas Nick Jonas shone in a well tailored golden suit.

So who was the best dressed artist according to you? Also, did you enjoy all the Grammy performances? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More