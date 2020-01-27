Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's Ralph & Russo outfit melted our hearts & Nick Jonas staring at her is proof

Grammy 2020 honours and recognizes the best recordings, compositions and artists from the Hollywood fraternity of that particular year.

With the start of 2020, we know that we are in for a series of some of the greatest events and award shows. Grammys 2020 has been a major favourite amongst the music enthusiasts all over the World. The esteemed awards night is taking place on the January 26 (early morning January 27th in India) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. We are all so excited to see the performances from Jonas Brothers, BTS and Ariana Grande. Needless to say, the glitzy event also serves us some really great looks.

Jonas glided down the red carpet and opted for an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The floor sweeping ensemble featured an extremely deep plunging neckline, with batwing sleeves having attached fringes with it and a short elaborate train. She styled her look with side parted poker straight hair, filled in brows, a full face of makeup, plum lips and drop earrings.



(Image Source: Getty Images)

We love how the diva has yet again opted for something in white - we enjoy she enjoys wearing this colour on the red carpet. The outfit fits the stunner like a glove and she sure does pull it off incredibly well. The batwing sleeves and the short train beautifully balances the deep plunging neckline. Also extra brownie points, for the flawless hair and makeup, it suited the ensemble beautifully we wouldn't have had it any other way.



(Image Source: Getty Images)

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas's red carpet outfit? Do you approve? Also who do you think is going to win the Grammys tonight?

