Grammys 2020: Sophie Turner's Louis Vuitton cropped dress is the new age of the red carpet; Yay or Nay?

Sophie Turner walked in with husband Joe Jonas. Grammy 2020 honours and recognizes the best recordings, compositions and artists from the Hollywood fraternity of that particular year.

With the start of any new year, we know that it is going to be raining award shows and nights. 2020 indeed is special as it marks a whole new decade. post the Golden Globes, it only seems like the starry affair has only begun and is going to get stronger. Music enthusiasts all the World patiently waited for Grammys 2020 and they didn't disappoint. The esteemed awards night took place on January 26th (early morning January 27th in India) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jonas Brothers, BTS and Ariana Grande all performed at this high-voltage event.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark also walked with her husband and musician, Joe Jonas. The British actress who is associated with Louis Vuitton and even starred in their latest campaign opted for a creation from the luxurious French house. Her look included a high neck sequined multi-coloured chevron printed bodice which was attached with a multi-layered ruffle skirt. Turner, opted for a flat pulled down hair, a bold red lip and black pointy toed heels. This indeed was a welcome change from the usual gowns and we think Sophie pulled off the look pretty well!

(Image Source: Getty Images)

It surely seemed like the event was owned by the Jonas Brothers and the J Sisters. Everyone attended the event looking ultra fabulous. The Jonas Brothers performed to their latest track 'What A Man Gotta Do' and left their fans in a frenzy.

What do you think about Sophie Turner's cropped outfit? Do you think it is a happy relief from seeing all those extravagant gowns? Also, what are your thoughts on this year's Grammys?

