Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish gives an unusual twist to trench coat in her all-black look by Rick Ownes

The ongoing Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas witnessed top-notch singers in interesting fashion pieces. Apart from pantsuits and usual ball gowns and classy dresses, it was the millennial

favourite American singer Billie Eilish who made the spectators frown in confusion and curiosity with her offbeat choice of outfit for the event. Making oversized tees her staple, to surprise us by wearing a structured feminine gown, Billie Eilish had proved that she can’t be defined to one style and one can always expect the unexpected from her and this time again, she made a striking statement at the red carpet in her all-black look.

Billie Eilish was clad in a black deconstructed trench coat that bore a cut-out detail behind the lapels of the collars for her neck and a coat-turned-cape look. She wore a black dress and matching shorts underneath the dramatic coat. Her puzzling look was totally chic and the star teamed it with black rectangular glasses and sock boots. The Rs 59,000 worth sock boots and her black ensemble were both by American designer Rick Ownes. Two buckle belts run across her shoulders holding the trench coat in place and the No Time to Die singer glammed up with pink glossy lips, blush and a chic hairdo, tying her hair in a more blunt fashion with bangs and high ponytail. Her stacked silver rings and simple earrings did compliment her edgy get-up.

Eilish is nominated for seven awards this year and also took the stage to perform her hit number Happier Than Ever. She went for a more casual look, wearing a black T-shirt with a photo of the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

What do you think of Billie Eilish’s offbeat look for the Grammy red carpet; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

