Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber rocks an oversized Balenciaga suit with wife Hailey in YSL on the red carpet

The Grammys are undoubtedly one of the most prestigious awards shows in the music industry. The event that is currently ongoing in Las Vegas, saw a trail of the industry's best musicians who were both nominated and acted as presenters, walk the red carpet and bring the glamour on.

The Peaches singer was nominated for eight categories and walked the red carpet in an oversized Balenciaga pantsuit in a dark grey hue. The 28-year-old Drew House founder paired this with a white tank top beneath, tiny sunglasses, platform boots and a pink beanie which made for an unusual touch to his outfit.

Justin was joined by model and his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber who is a fan of minimalism and kept her red carpet look as simple as it could get. The 25-year-old who had a health scare recently joined her husband to support him on the red carpet holidng his hand tight and even kissed, sharing a cute moment on the red carpet. Hailey sported a simple strapless Saint Laurent column-style dress while centre-parted hair was styled into a loose braid with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. A simple layered diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. completed her look.

Hailey previously also walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party while Justin was busy touring for his latest album Justice.

