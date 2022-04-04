Grammys 2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker coordinate in black at the red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are popular for always coordinating their outfits and indulging in PDA on the red carpet. The couple made yet another phenomenal appearance at the 2022 Grammys! Kourt and Travis stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday for the annual show, twinning and winning as a power couple.

Kourtney donned a black jumpsuit that was flared at the bottom from Et Och’s fall/winter 2022 collection. It featured cutouts at the waist and a plunging V neckline. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star teamed her elegant look with black sheer gloves and matching heels.

She ditched the accessories and pulled her hair back into a high ponytail with a middle parting and a few strands left loose in the front. She kept her makeup natural with filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, beaming highlighter, subtle blush and glossy nude lips.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer looked dapper in an oversized black Givenchy vest teamed with matching pants and glossy boots. He added colour to her monotone look by layering it with a hot pink trench coat. Known for his edgy fashion sense, the 46-year-old accessorised his look with a chunky silver neckpiece and a matching bracelet.

The duo was later spotted twinning in matching rectangular-shaped sunglasses, while Barker ditched the trench coat and flaunted his monotone look.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s red carpet look at the Grammys 2022? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

