Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga does monochrome dressing right in a custom Armani Prive gown & Tiffany jewels

The biggest musical event in the entertainment industry is currently ongoing in Las Vegas. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards saw some of the industry's best musicians walk the red carpet with comedian Trevor Noah hosting the show for the second year in a row.

Lady Gaga who made her shift from music to acting with her film A Star is Born, took home a Grammy Award for her album with Tony Bennet, Love For Sale, which was nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category.

The Bad Romance singer brought in the glam on the red carpet in a custom gown by Giorgio Armani Prive. Gaga's one-shoulder black silk column gown featured a white train from behind her skirt, which gave us lessons in colour blocking and looked like it would make for one hell of a look for the Oscar Awards, for the choice of colours.

Known for her otherwise out-of-the-box looks, Lady Gaga's red carpet Armani gown was toned down and painted an elegant picture on the red carpet. She styled her gown with statement jewels from Tiffany & Co. which involved a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Gaga's blonde locks were pulled up into a classy bun and manicured white nails rounded off the I Get a Kick Out of You singer's look for the evening.

