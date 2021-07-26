The green tie dye sweatshirt is a testament to Alia Bhatt's favourite wardrobe pick; Yay or Nay?

When something becomes your favourite, it’s nothing new to guess that you’ll have it as long as it gives up on its life. Tie-dyes in actress ’s wardrobe is just that if we may say so. She’ll wear them on loop and yet rock every look proving she’s never fatigued with this print by pairing it with something different each time. Her latest style was papped as she was seen at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office last evening in a green tie-dye sweatshirt and black boot-cut jeans.

The Raazi actress as a fashionista one would say experimenting is in her blood. Never the one to just stick to a hairstyle and follow it for years. From braids to buns, there’s wider scope for everything à la mode and lots to seek inspiration from. The last time we saw her wear this sweatshirt was when she clubbed it with frayed denim shorts, a Saint Laurent tote, and white slides. This time around, she ditched her shorts for the pants that hugged her legs and opened into a mini flare at the bottom. She kept it casual and a little cozy as the Mumbai weather would approve of this OOTN.

Look at the practicality of this dual-coloured sweatshirt, it sure has the power to make it to the winter season as well as you go out and about. Unlike most of the same-length sweatshirts, this one was cropped at the front while it remained as is at the back. She threw a pair of flats and picked out her all-time and most-worn black face mask that has her name’s first letter “A” woven on it. She accessorised her fingers with rings and ears with criss-cross hoops. She kept her makeup subtle proving one needs no makeup to make a case as she opted for pink lipstick and a slight glide of kohl alone. She tied her hair up into a bun to seal it all up.

What are your thoughts about her casual outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Ananya Panday made us accept that our closet has never been more ready to add pants