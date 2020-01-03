Gucci and Disney collaborate to launch a Chinese New Year collection inspired by Mickey Mouse

Gucci collaborates with Disney and sets to launch a Mickey Mouse collection for Chinese New Year. Details inside.

Gucci has always had a reputation of bringing some of the most trendy yet quirky ensembles to the market. This time around, the Italian fashion brand took it a step further by launching a collection in collaboration with Disney. The popular Disney character, Micky Mouse is not just a kid’s favourite now. As of 3rd January, the character will be seen in quite of a lot of clothing by Gucci.

Gucci is clearly ringing in the new year with a bit of style and quirk as they featured the world-famous rodent, Mickey on their collection titled, ‘Year of the Mouse’. The collection by the Creative Director, Alessandro Michele consists of bags, accesories, ready-to-wear garments and shoes bearing the popular Disney rodent.

Obviously, the campaign was shot at - Disneyland where the photographer, Harmony Korine captured the ‘happiest place on earth’ and the essence of it right with models clad in head-to-toe Gucci ensemble. From the iconic Gucci monogram bearing Mickey to the graphic-rich canvas used on bags and shoes, the collection does have it all. While the collection is inspired by the animated character, the real essence of the brand and it’s iconic print and silhouette do remain intact.

Gucci is not the first brand that Disney has partnered with. However, on the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse, the designer showcased a $4,5000 3D-printed Mickey Mouse bag on their Spring 2019 runway. Not just that, we also saw a few sneak-peaks of the collection last year itself.

