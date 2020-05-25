Gucci announces MAJOR change to show schedule: Brand to go seasonless and increase sustainability 

Alessandro Michele hinted at radical shifts in the way in which he will approach fashion. He shared the future plans of the brand in personal entries on Gucci's Instagram.

Like most of the world, Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele has been self-isolating. During this period, he seems to have rethought and made some major decisions about the future of the brand and fashion as a whole, hinting at a radical shift in the field of of the future fashion weeks. Gucci released six letters on the brand's instagram handle that give insight into what the future holds.

One of them, is to increase the sustainability of the fashion house. "Our reckless actions have burned the world we live in," a letter titled "We Turned Out To Be So Small" said. He continues the letter in his poetic language and talked about the devastating impact of the fashion industry - "So much outrageous greed made us lose the harmony and the care, the connection and the belonging. We ravaged the sanctity of life, neglectful of being a species. At the end of the day, we were out of breath." Through this series of posts, Alessandro talks about his decision to build a new path that is, "away from the deadlines that the industry consolidated and, above all, away from an excessive performativity that today really has no raison d'etre."

Essentially, this comes down to the idea that he will not be adhering to the traditional fashion schedule. "I will abandon the ritual of seasonalities and shows," he also added. In addition, he also said that he will meet twice a year "to share chapters of a new story."

Gucci will not be the first brand to make this call though. Saint Laurent announced in April that it too would not be adhering to the Fashion Week Schedule.

