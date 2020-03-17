Gucci, Dior, Chanel: How Coronavirus has impacted the biggest brands in fashion

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/fashion_houses.jpg?itok=k_JGAzb6

From indefinitely postponing the MET Gala, cancelling shows and more, here's how the biggest brands are being impacted by COVID 19.

The world has come to a stand-still. Coronavirus, the pandemic that has affected thousands of people worldwide and caused multiple deaths, has ensured that every public place including malls, theatres, parks, gyms, etc. are shut, so as to avoid the transfer of the virus. This has heavily impacted the fashion sector as February-March is usually when Spring/Summer collections are showcased. Luxury fashion labels such as Dior, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, etc. have taken measures by either cancelling or postponing their shows indefinitely. Check out how every brand is doing their bit to ensure their clients and fashionistas remain safe.

Chanel

The luxury label was meant to hold a show in Beijing in May but this has been put on hold due to the spread of the Coronavirus, now that the country is on lockdown. The brand is also expected to hold a Cruise show in May, the schedule for which hasn’t changed yet.

Prada

Prada has decided to postpone its Cruise showcase which was going to happen in Japan on May 2020.

Giorgio Armani

The brand had already postponed its November event and had rescheduled it for 19th and 20th April. This too has been pushed until further notice to protect all the stakeholders, guests and employees of the brand.

Gucci

Taking a drastic step, Gucci has closed all of its production sites till March 20 as a precautionary measure to proceed and safeguard their community. The brand has also cancelled its Cruise 2021 show that was meant to take place on May 18th.

Versace

Considering the restrictions on travel and social gatherings,Versace has postponed its cruise show that was meant to be held on May 16th as a way to prioritise the health of its guests and employees.

Ralph Lauren

The designer has decided to cancel his show that was scheduled for April, due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

Max Mara

The luxury brand's resort show which was going to happen, May 25 has been cancelled due to precautionary measures.

Hermes

The French fashion house's resort show that was all set to take place in London in April, has been cancelled due to the spread of Coronavirus. "Hermes is concerned with protecting all of its teams and partners and welcoming its guests in the best conditions, has decided not to present its spring collection. The house shows empathy to all those affected by the current situation," Hermes said in a statement.

Dior

The brand's Cruise show which was slated to happen May 9th has been indefinitely postponed due to the outbreak. In a statement released by the brand to WWD, Dior said, "As a preventive measure, in accordance with instructions from public authorities and to reinforce the coordination of international directives, the House of Dior has decided to postpone its cruise show."

What are your thoughts on the inidtiative brands are taking? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More