Gucci has designers who created outfits, accessories play models in their creations for its cruise collection
Taking into consideration the pandemic, Gucci abandoned the usual 'catwalk' on the runway. But this didn't stop designers from showcasing their latest creations. Instead, creative director Alessandro Michele took the decision to turn the brand's designer's who had created the outfits and accessories into models!
Along with the launch of this new collection with the designers playing models, Gucci also released a 12-hour live stream video from the campaign shoot at a palazzo in Rome.
Due to the travel restrictions, flying in models and guests to showcase the collection wasn't an option. Therefore, Alessandro Michele said that the event was focused on making clothes and keen on showing the behind-the-scenes work that goes on to create a fashion collection.
The new collection, Epilogue, is meant to be both seasonless and genderless and is set to be in stores in autumn. In a statement, Michele also said that the show was a part of the journey that was meant to not only question rules but also the roles and functions that keep the fashion world going. He also believed that the pandemic should urge people to rethink the fashion calendar and how the collections are presented.
Back in May, the creative head announced that instead of five shows every year, he would cut it back to just two due to the months of lockdowns enforced and continue to do so in the future.
Those who wear the clothes, design the clothes—the models of #GucciEpilogue are part of Gucci design team and other offices including Sabrina who wears a new ready-to-wear look styled with a new handbag design by @alessandro_michele. Watch the video through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele #mfw #MilanoDigitalFashionWeek
Spotted on a new #GucciEpilogue tote, #DoraemonxGucci is a new collaboration celebrating the cat robot’s 50th anniversary in 2020. The motif is printed in different poses all-over a GG tote, as if the bag itself can be read like a comic strip. Worn here by Luca, from #Gucci’s design team, new #GucciLiberty printed shoes. Photo by @mark_peckmezian. Watch the video through link in bio. @alessandro_michele #AlessandroMichele #mfw #MilanoDigitalFashionWeek
While some shows like Ralph & Russo and Prada used AI models and filmed videos to showcase collections, Gucci's concept was new and went on to show people behind the scenes and the massive amount of work that goes into creating things as well!
What are your thoughts on Gucci's move? Are you impressed by the brand? Comment below and let us know.