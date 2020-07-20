  1. Home
Gucci has designers who created outfits, accessories play models in their creations for its cruise collection

For the brand's new collection, Epilogue, rather than hiring models, designers walked the runway in their own creations!
Taking into consideration the pandemic, Gucci abandoned the usual 'catwalk' on the runway. But this didn't stop designers from showcasing their latest creations. Instead, creative director Alessandro Michele took the decision to turn the brand's designer's who had created the outfits and accessories into models! 
Along with the launch of this new collection with the designers playing models, Gucci also released a 12-hour live stream video from the campaign shoot at a palazzo in Rome. 

Due to the travel restrictions, flying in models and guests to showcase the collection wasn't an option. Therefore, Alessandro Michele said that the event was focused on making clothes and keen on showing the behind-the-scenes work that goes on to create a fashion collection. 
The new collection, Epilogue, is meant to be both seasonless and genderless and is set to be in stores in autumn. In a statement, Michele also said that the show was a part of the journey that was meant to not only question rules but also the roles and functions that keep the fashion world going. He also believed that the pandemic should urge people to rethink the fashion calendar and how the collections are presented. 
Back in May, the creative head announced that instead of five shows every year, he would cut it back to just two due to the months of lockdowns enforced and continue to do so in the future. 

While some shows like Ralph & Russo and Prada used AI models and filmed videos to showcase collections, Gucci's concept was new and went on to show people behind the scenes and the massive amount of work that goes into creating things as well!

What are your thoughts on Gucci's move? Are you impressed by the brand? Comment below and let us know. 

