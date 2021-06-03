Gucci's kaftan costs WHOPPING Rs 2.5 Lakh; Netizens have a field day trolling luxury fashion house's creation

Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci launched an ensemble that looks eerily similar to a kurta. Desi Twitter's reactions are worth nothing!

International luxury fashion houses are known for their high priced and quality products. Often, they are also inspired by different cultures and countries when it comes to designing new collections.

Kaftans have been ruling the Indian fashion scene for a while now. The comfortable piece of clothing is not just appropriate for the tropical climate but also makes for the perfect work-from-home attire and has received the seal of approval from many Bollywood celebrities.

Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci launched a Floral Embroidery Organic-Linen Kaftan and priced it at USD 3,500 which roughly converts to 2.5 Lakh in INR. The outfit that is made from organic linen features a floral embroidery around the neck along with self-tie tassels. Made in Italy, the mid-length outfit can be paired with anything from leggings to palazzos or shararas or can even be styled sans them.

No offense but I won't buy it for even 500 — Ms.Sunlight (@Aditiitweets) June 1, 2021

Gucci sweetie I will buy you this exact same kurta from Sarojini market in less than $5. https://t.co/jN7jbmFadi — Akanksha Bhatt (@akankshabhatt3) June 2, 2021

lol my mom can make this at home — radhika⁷ 0x1 (@mygzcypher) June 2, 2021

Just proves that white people will buy anything if it’s branded. — Feroza Anjum (@AnjumFeroz1) June 1, 2021

First of all this is a kurta not kaftan, secondly, I can buy 2 like this under 500 bucks. I know "it's a brand thing" but this is extremely absurd — Riu (@darklesbaby) June 2, 2021

Indians on Twitter didn't seem to be happy with the outfit or the price and have been having a field day trolling the product. "No offence but I won't buy it for even 500" one user commented while another Delhiite said that an exact version would be available at Sarojini market for less than 5 USD!

Another user said this "brand thing" is completely absurd.

It is not the first time that the luxury Italian fashion house has been under fire for cultural appropriation. Back in 2018, the brand was criticised for using head accessories like hijabs and turbans as part of their fashion show.

What are your thoughts on Gucci's kaftan? Would you purchase it? Comment below and let us know.

