A guide to dressing up for a casual date with bae feat Deepika Padukone

The pandemic turned most of our dates into virtual dinners and movie nights. Now as the restrictions are being gradually lifted, it is time to spend some quality time with bae. Although, visiting a lavish place might still not be the best idea, you can definitely meet up for a casual date and here are some tips on how to dress up for the same.

Boyfriend T-shirt and Mom Jeans

Mom jeans are the best option for a comfy, classy yet stylish date night outfit. Deepika looked impeccable as she nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple oversized black tee. The actress tucked the tee into her jeans and rolled up the sleeves for a breezy look. The baggy silhouette was cinched at the waist with a yellow Off White belt. She finished the look with a chunky gold necklace and black strappy heels.

Casual Co-ord Set

If you want to look cute for bae without making an effort then opt for a casual coord set. Deepika looked like a glorious beauty as she stepped out in an easy-breezy white and blue checkered co-ord set. The attire bore a strappy crop top featuring a tie-up bow in the front and a ruffled hem along with a long button-down skirt that also featured a ruffled hem and side pockets. The Bajirao Mastani actress completed the look with a pair of blue suede pumps and a pair of gold coin earrings.

Monochrome Outfit

You can also opt for a monochrome outfit that exudes a flamboyant and swanky vibe. ’s vibrant green outfit featured faux leather pants and a soft knitted backless top. The actress gave the outfit a sporty spin by pairing the ensemble with matching Air Jordans. The boldness factor of the outfit from head-to-toe is perfect for a casual yet romantic stroll with bae.

Denim Dress

If you are in the mood to don a dress and all your dresses are just too OTT then opt for a simple denim dress for an intimate date night. Deepika looks resplendent as she poses in a one-shoulder denim dress. The dress featured long bell sleeves and a drawstring for a belt that cinched at the waist. The stunning diva completed the look with multicoloured platform heels.

Turtleneck Sweatshirt

On a chilly night, you can opt for a turtleneck top or sweatshirt for a casual date with your loved one. Deepika was spotted in yet another monochrome look as she paired her baby pink sweatshirt with matching pants. She worked the look with a pair of tie-up heels in the same hue. Deepika upgraded the attire with a pair of chunky statement earrings that added a much-needed hint of drama.

Which outfit by Deepika Padukone would you opt for on a casual date with bae? Let us know in the comments below.

