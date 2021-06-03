A guide to upgrade your work from home outfits feat Deepika Padukone

Pump up your work from home meets by taking outfit inspirations from the eternally glamorous Deepika Padukone.

Working from home can get really boring and sometimes extremely demotivating. But dressing up can really brighten up your mood and make you feel motivated to work. If you are feeling fun and sociable but cannot go out, dressing up in stylish clothing can add an oomph factor to your look and uplift your mood. After all, it causes absolutely no harm to dress up before you sit for your daily work from home meetings. It might also cheer your colleagues and motivate them to dress up and look joyful. The current scenario can get a lot easier to deal with if we bring positivity upon us and onto others. Here, we have a few looks by that you can steal for your Work From Home meets.

You can never go wrong with an easy going and simple white and denim outfit. Deepika looked bold and classy as she opted for an outfit by Dhruv Kapoor. The outfit comprised a white high round neck top bearing exaggerated bouffant sleeves that she paired with relaxed flared denim jeans. She teamed the simple look with golden accessories and metallic sneakers.

Although working in your pajamas can be really fun, you certainly cannot attend your work calls in them. It is time to get rid of your pajamas and slip into something equally comfortable but also extremely stylish and classy. Deepika’s beige jumpsuit from Zara makes the perfect work from home wear. The jumpsuit featured half-sleeves and a collared neck that gave it a formal look. She completed the look with a gold neckpiece, chunky rings and pointed-toe heels.

Deepika’s statement-making outfit by Ashish Gupta is a great inspiration for work from home wear. It featured a white tank top paired with denim jeans. The front-knotted tank top and rolled up jeans exuded an easygoing aura. The blue washed jeans were the highlight of her outfit as they were decked with bright floral motifs all over. The Chhapaak actress teamed the outfit with classic white sneakers and vintage earrings.

You can ditch the long pants and opt for biker shorts for the perfect summer work from home outfit. Just like Deepika opted for an oversized white shirt by Jacquemus teamed with a pair of black cycling shorts. She upgraded the ultra-casual look with a pair of black sneakers, layered gold necklace and matching hoops. She added a structure to her oversized shirt by cinching her waist with a belt bag.

Mom jeans are the best option for a comfy, classy yet stylish work from home outfit. Deepika looked impeccable as she nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple oversized black tee. The actress tucked the tee into her jeans and rolled up the sleeves for a breezy look. The baggy silhouette was cinched at the waist with a yellow Off White belt. She finished the look with a chunky gold necklace and black strappy heels.

Take tips from Deepika Padukone on how to make even the most basic outfits fun and glamorous. She was spotted in a one-shoulder asymmetrical white shirt that she had paired with high-waisted straight fit denims. The Intern actress accessorised the outfit with pearl-studded gold hoops and glossy red pumps that added a pop of colour to the outfit.

Which outfit by Deepika Padukone inspired you to dress up for your work from home? Let us know in the comments below.

