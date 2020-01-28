Hailey Baldwin dazzles in a shimmery cut out sheer dress perfect for your next night out

The model posed with husband Justin Bieber on the red carpet of the screening as she dazzled. Check it out!

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet of his upcoming documentary series titled 'Seasons' last evening. The duo skipped the Grammys this year but ensured they looked phenomenal and dished out couple goals at the premiere of the series.

For the event, Hailey picked out a classic black dress with loads of bling on it. The strappy number came with a bralette kind of top that featured a large cut out at her waist that showed off her toned midriff and abs. The dress then opened up from waist-down and was cropped at her ankles. The dress featured beaded embellishments and embroidered details over the sheer fabric that showed off the model's black body shaper beneath.

She completed her outfit with classic black stilettos, statement silver hoop earrings and loads of stacked up rings.

Her hair, on the other hand, was pulled up into a bow-shaped bun at the top of her head with a few tendrils left loose. A flawless base with loads of contouring, filled-in brows, loads of mascara for her lashes and neutral glossy lips completed Baldwin's look for the evening.

We can't help but think Hailey's outfit was extremely classy. The cut out detailing was sexy and the sheer fabric only added on to that! Her outfit we think is perfect for your Saturday night out clubbing with friends.

What are your thoughts on Hailey Baldwin's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

