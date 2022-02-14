Hailey Bieber accessorised her Super Bowl outfit with statement silver necklaces & gave us summer style goals

It was an eventful weekend for a number of Hollywood stars with the super bowl taking place at the SoFi stadium in California on Sunday. The performances of Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige performed at half time and the acts were witnessed by several A-listers including Kanye West, Matt Damon, The Weekend, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber and more attended the grand event.

Hailey Bieber is undeniably a style icon. Anything she wears becomes an instant trend with the mass following her. Be it in terms of beauty looks, outfits and even accessorising. For the Super Bowl, Hailey kept her look simple in a simple white tank top that was secured with only one button. She styled this with a pair of black pants as she posed happily with Justin Bieber and BFF Kendall Jenner.

Hailey loves her accessorised and glammed up her simple outfit with a statement double-layered dazzling silver necklace with small diamonds encrusted. Her brunette locks were styled into soft waves and pulled back into a chic high ponytail and two face-framing tendrils left loose. Solitaire studs on her ears were all that the model needed to complete this off-duty look without trying too hard.

Beside her Kendall Jenner kept her look casual in a simple white graphic cropped tee and jeans complete with glossy lips and simple gold hoop earrings.

We're taking notes from Hailey on how to elevate a simple look this summer!

What are your thoughts on Hailey Bieber's style? Yay or nay for her Super Bowl look? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are couple GOALS as they twin in denim at the airport: Yay or Nay?