Hailey Bieber accessorises her black leather dress with a Bottega Veneta pouch bag for Justin Bieber's SNL act

The model gave the summer staple slip dress a fall twist by opting for a leather version and styling it in the most minimal way. Check it out!
Maxi slip dresses are a summer staple and almost every celebrity owns a version of it. They have taken the trend well into fall as well by sporting in with layers in fall and winter. But giving her maxi slip dress a whole new feel is model Hailey Bieber who was spotted in New York City with her husband Justin Bieber, to support him while he played guest performer on Saturday Night Live yesterday. 

To accompany him, Hailey slipped into a maxi slip dress. Unlike others though, she didn't pick out a satin number but opted for an edgier, leather version instead! Crated by Magda Butrym, a Polish designer, Hailey's dress featured a square neckline and open back, while hugging her figure and accentuating it. She accessorised her look with her current favourite trend, layered gold necklaces, and scrappy, tied up heels from Femme and a matching black face mask. She accessorised this simple look with a statement zebra printed pouch bag from Bottega Veneta that added a pop of colour to her all-black look. 
To glam things up, Hailey's dusted blonde locks were styled into simple, glossy waves while shimmery eyeshadow and filled-in brows completed her glam look.

Despite it becoming chilly, Hailey showed us how to carry off a warmer outfit while still showing enough skin in fall! 

What are your thoughts on Hailey Beiber's latest look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know. 

