Hailey Bieber goes from slouchy loungewear to trendy & minimal seamlessly; We are taking note

Ahead of her birthday weekend, Hailey Bieber was spotted out and about running errands solo and with hubby Justin Bieber. The diva proved that it is possible to look stylish even during the pandemic by opting for everything from comfortable loungewear to ultra-fashionable latex pants, making for some trendy looks.

On November 18th, the model was photographed in Los Angeles keeping it casual and comfortable in a relaxed co-ord tracksuit with a graphic print on it. The black pants and matching hoodie bore white graphic prints on it. She styled this athleisure look with yellow and white Nike sneakers and a simple black mask. Her hair was pulled back and a few face-framing tendrils were left loose.

On November 19th, the model picked yet another comfortable monotone look in a pair of structured tan pants that she styled with a simple white crop top. A crocodile leather jacket in a tan shade thrown over and white sneakers completed the model's cosy look beside husband Justin Bieber who also picked similar tones to twin with her in.

The next day, the model looked like she was walking straight off the runway! She wore a pair of skin-tight latex leggings by Saint Laurent and paired it with a black and white polka dot blouse neatly tucked into her pants. Topped off with a motorcycle leather black jacket, a pair of black heels, YSL belt and a black leather bag, Mrs Bieber looked chic in the monotone look. Her hair pulled back into a neat, sleek bun completed her look.

Credits :getty images

