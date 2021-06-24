Hailey Bieber in Paris: 3 ritzy outfits that will take you from morning to night and leave you gaping for more

If you bookmark every look, don’t blame us.

Have you been à Paris? The French capital is no stranger to the fashion world luring people to visit the place at least once in a lifetime. The American model, Hailey Bieber, and husband Justin were spotted out and about recently in the European city putting up a hot show on the streets making it their runway with paps all around. Hailey has always been credited for her stupendous style game and this time around she proved that minimal is good but with a blend of oomph and pep.

Don’t we always love the beauteous Bieber moments? To say that she’s a fashion fiend would be an understatement because she has a dress for each minute (no hyperbole here). Scroll through the edit to know what made people stop and go “Oh, Wow” at Hailey while she was strolling through Paris a few days ago.

For a masterclass on how to go on a shopping spree with a so-now outfit, pick hues in shades of purple. Dressed in the Attico stretch-wool gabardine slit miniskirt and Raf Simons purple sleeveless cropped knitted top. She sealed the stellar number with multi-layered neckpieces, grape-purple Bottega Veneta's pouch clutch, wayfarer black sunnies, and Chanel’s black shiny calfskin loafers.

A spiffy beige dress to seize the day and people around. Hailey opted for a LaQuan Smith knee-length dress that featured cut-outs, bandage criss-cross details, and gave us a peek of her toned abs. With a pair of Athens lace-up latte heels from Femme LA, octagon-shaped sunglasses, and a brown croc-embossed bag from Little Liffner she was ready for a meeting with the French President.

Sequins are and will always be in vogue. She loved a pink pick and styled her Miu Miu sequinned knee-length dress with a bright orange Bottega Veneta pouch bag and lace-up rose Athens heels from Femme LA. The electrifying bag and nail paints took the look to a wondrous level.

Which look are you excited to emulate? Let us know in the comments below.

