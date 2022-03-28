Hailey Bieber in a ruched Saint Laurent gown brought a heat so fine at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

If you're here, it's obvious that you've left edits featuring simple outfits on read. Just a quick read of fashion trends will tell you cut-out dresses are every party-goer's favourite. Currently, there are no floors as glammed up like the Oscars followed by Vanity Fair's after-party. Los Angeles looks the merriest and spiffiest with stars who showed up fabulous and hot. One of our favourites too was spotted here and again she proved a sexy-sweet look is so in.

The American model, Hailey Bieber arrived in a bold getup only to leave us asking for more. So glam, how is it seen as no crime to look so gorgeous and on-fleek. She makes ensembles look good and who pulls off cut-out ensembles better than this girl? The status remains 'none found'.

Mrs. Bieber opted for a tan-hued gown by Saint Laurent. The chiffon number came wrapped with ruched details on the close-neck top that also had full sleeves. Those side-cut details kept her slaying. Quite the big rose made with the same hue was placed at the center that held both the top and high-waisted skirt to create the illusion of a gown. The full-length skirt mimicked the look of pleats on a saree creating a very relaxed yet chic look.

Bringing a luxe throw of accessories with cuff bracelets from Tiffany & Co. jewelry in gold was a good choice made. She left her hair center-parted with waves looking as gracious as ever and her makeup with glossy pink lips just adding the dewy goodness our eyes needed.

