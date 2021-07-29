Hailey Bieber’s Alessandra Rich black gown is OOTN done fabulously right; Yay or Nay?

If you’re someone who doesn’t believe in the concept of minimal aesthetic, Hailey Bieber knows it best to dress things up for a high-glam event. There’s always an element of surprise up her fashion style sleeve and we’ve never complained about what she has brought to the table. The American model is the one to earn her stripes with her risqué and classy outfit choices placing her always at the fashion frontline. Earlier this week, she was photographed with her husband Justin Bieber by shutterbugs as they exited the art gallery auction hosted by the charming man himself.

The forever spiffing couple chose black as their evening out a hue and made us say, “about last night's goals” after we saw their pictures. The mega-talented singer donned a black Saint Laurent tuxedo set and teamed it with black Oxford shoes while the fashion maven wore a velvet gown from Alessandra Rich and clubbed it with black pumps. Her alluringly sensual gown was straight out of the fall/winter 2021 shelves of the French designer house that featured full-sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.

The puff-sleeved detail gave a chance to her cheekbones to own the spotlight effortlessly like it wasn’t sufficient for the dress that made this move already. While the top bit of her dress was well-fitted with a bodice detail, the skirt-like detail opened into a straight flare with sheer and lace details. To the ones who believe lacey outfits are old and done and wrapped up love, here’s something that’ll make you forget this thought and add more ensembles that have this pretty detail. It beautifully outlined the velvet fabric in a scalloped manner. While the velvet fabric was placed at the front and back of the dress, the sheer feature with floral patterns on it gave us a peek of her superbly toned body that highlighted her thighs and legs. We’ll call it a bold move and the one that Hailey does often like a pro!

She accessorised her OOTN with diamond-studded fingerings and earrings. Her matching clutch camouflaged with her outfit making us almost forget that it existed. She kept her makeup on fleek with peach creamy eyeshadow, thin eyeliner stroke, brushed brows, and pink lipstick that complemented well. She locked her stunning and not-for-the-faint-hearted look with a top bun and one-sided tendrils that were left to frame her face.

What are your thoughts about her dress? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a fan of spick and span white pants and here are a few tips to style them trendy