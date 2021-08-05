Hailey Bieber’s street style game shows there’s no going wrong with everyday glam

The very thought of running errands also excites us after being unable to step out for a long time now. Do you pay attention to your street style? You may invariably place your favourites at the top of your mind and there’s no need to forget these but there’s a way to make these look groundbreaking. We’ve spied Hailey Bieber’s day-to-day looks and they’re probably the most epic style that all us of can take lessons from.

We hope that you’re done taking pajamas to stroll out. Opt for a pantsuit like a supermodel who donned a bralette and layered it with a cream Magda Butrym oversized blazer which she teamed with tapered loose-fit trousers. She chose to add a sporty touch with black and white Nike sneakers. Her black sunnies, gold hoops, bracelet, necklace, and the 90s favourite claw clip were favoured by the fashion enthusiast.

Can we call floral brings back summer nostalgia? It’s fair to say that they will flatter you this season as well. Hailey loves her sneakers that she tries to creep them in with any outfit and does she fail to inspire us? Of course, not. She picked out a knee-length floral printed dress that bore slits and frills at the hemline. This noodle strap with a sweetheart neckline was clubbed with a lariat gold necklace and white sneakers.

Your style can’t escape the season’s demands. But, a little tweak can help. Ditch your hoodies and go for a chic brown cropped cardigan. Pair it with high-waisted checkered trousers, a brown bag, dual necklaces, and Nike sneakers.

A corset is a sensuous number when it’s in denim. It's uber-cool and practical too, making it fit to be paired with a similar fabric. The Vivienne Westwood set had a full-sleeved zipper and mesh detailed corset top with a square neck. Hailey counted on baggy jeans, gold stacked chains, a red heart-shaped bag, a black mask, and white sneakers to seize her OOTD.

We’re saying it out loud: Purple is the way to go not just once but on loop. Hailey chose to revel in it all-out in a Sally Lapointe oversized close-neck sweater, and slit leather skirt. She rounded it off with matching thigh-high boots, black sunglasses, a gold chain black shoulder bag, and gold hoop earrings.

PSA: Denim days never get old. Hailey was seen shopping with friend Kendall Jenner in a Jacquemus cropped cardigan partnered with a cashmere bra. She chose high-waisted jeans with a braided brown belt to complete her look. Square-toe orange kitten heels, gold mini hoop earrings, and triple-layered necklaces were used for the win.

