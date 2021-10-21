Hailey Bieber shows us what is old Hollywood’s classic glamour in a collared Miu Miu cutout dress; Yay or Nay?

Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held on October 19th in Los Angeles, California saw an array of celebrities in their fashionable best. One among the stars who swooned our hearts with a classy style was Hailey Bieber, who is known for her stunning sartorial choices. Elegant gowns to oversized slouchy silhouettes, Hailey rocks it all and this time again, she grabbed eyeballs in a luxe black and white cut-out dress from Italian high fashion brand, Miu Miu.

Her elegant collared dress from Miu Miu channelled old Hollywood starlet vibes. The ab-baring dress featured a cropped blazer style top with a sailor-style white collar that was indeed a head-turner. The plain black high-rise midi length pencil skirt embraced her lean frame and bore formal pant-style like zipper front and button closure. Clubbing the fashion lessons of formal clothing and trends of the season, her black dress was a clear winner in stealing hearts. The cut-out detail and power shoulder look with statement white collars added oomph to her simple yet elegant dress.

She kept the look classic with black pointed-toe pumps and a gold chain anklet on her left foot. Hailey elevated her semi-formal look with gold hoop earrings and glam makeup featuring nude glossy lips, contoured cheekbones, soap brows, subtle brown smudged eyeshadow. Her hairstyle complemented her statement look with soft curls on one side. The model looked head to toe fabulous in her classy dress.

What are your thoughts on Hailey Bieber’s cut out dress; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

