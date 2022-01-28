From Haldi, mehendi to wedding: A roundup of Mouni Roy's ensembles that proved she was the prettiest bride

The world calls it a wedding. We call it a magical sight. This was Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy the past two days. It all kicked off gloriously and intimately on Wednesday at Hilton Goa Resort with their Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies that had our hearts beaming with joy. True, the showbiz was having a busy hot moment. So many stories and pictures poured in, and we loved how each event spoke of simplicity so beautifully. Wedding guests too were in their happy element dancing away and so did the couple who brightened our day a little extra.

It's only natural to have yourself decked up as a bride in colours that speak of elegance and help you make very fashion-y choices. Because, as the bride of the day, how much prettiness is too much? Here's a low-down of the three outfits Mouni chose to wear on her big day.

For her Haldi, she was a beauty in white. So immaculate and class apart, the strappy attire came with intricate embroidery decked with gold work. It also looked appealing with the broad crepe gold foil border that looked well complimented with the organza dupatta. Call it a remarkably accessorised look with antique gold jhumkas and jewellery set festooned with unnatural white flowers. Her middle-parted wavy tresses were left open, eyes enhanced with winged eyeliner, matte skin and peach satin finish pout finished off her look.

The Mehendi buzz was for real as she looked like the brightest ray of sunshine in a yellow Payal Singhal lehenga set. The sleeveless blouse entailed a neckline that was prettified with cowrie shells. Taking it to the peak gorgeous level were the innumerable tassels and embroidery in shades of brown, silver, and gold foil that kept it lit. The strappy tie-up details at the back made for a sensuous look and the flowy skirt too came with intricate embroidery. She accessorised this outfit with chunky earrings and a maang tikka. A bright pout, glowing cheeks, and falsies rounded out her look.

Walk down the aisle and get hearts to race higher and higher. This is exactly what she did as the South Indian bride dressed in a red and white saree and a blouse that's just too eye-pleasing. It had enchanting borders with jacquard and brocade gold zari playing key elements. Her D-day's look was styled with regal temple jewellery in the form of kadas, jhumkas, matha, and Kamar Patti. The choker too agrees with her bridal avatar. Smokey eye makeup and hair braided and adorned with fresh gajra were also the highlights of this look.

The couple ended their night with a Bengali wedding since the morning's ceremony was an ode to Suraj's roots. Mouni's red Sabyasachi Mukherjee plunging neckline blouse was an epitome of splendidness with the gold embroidery. She wore this with a voluminous, breezy, and flared lehenga which carried gold motifs, a border made with zardozi and hand-embroidered work. Our attention sat straight on the classic veil that looked similar to that of Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa's veils which they wore on their wedding day. The border reads 'Aayushmati Bhava' which translates to Being Blessed. Accessories added a finishing charm like no other. From the hold Matha Patti, earrings with emeralds, polki, matching choker necklace with green kundan to the bangles and gajra, she's the bride we can't stop gazing at. Looks like smokey eye makeup is Mouni's go-to as seen in the above look as well. She sealed it up with pink pout, eyeliner, and falsies.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

