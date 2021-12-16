Haldi to wedding: Vicky Kaushal's spiffy outfit choices that made him the handsome groom ever

Last week was all about aglow for Bollywood's hottest couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal. All that kicked off on a hush-hush note gradually became the most spoken about wedding with fans keeping a close tab on what they'd savour their eyes to. Post their swanky celebrations in Rajasthan, the married duo didn't keep the world hanging for far too long and let us in on their wedding through a series of pictures.

The 38-year-old diva truly lived her regal bride moment while Vicky was the prince charming who also had the hearts of many in envy. It was a December wedding to remember to say the least as they not only donned all designer ensembles but the location was beyond insta-worthy. As they were officially ready to get hitched, here's a lowdown of what the 33-year-old actor wore from the first to the nuptial day and looked the suavest one event at a time.

Not all brides and grooms pull off everything yellow on Haldi day. Well, here’s when white and pink became our favourite and it’s safe to say the best choices were made. Amandeep Kaur has always been behind Vicky’s incredible style game and this wedding was another streak that pleased us infinitely. She styled the Sardar Udham star and his family for the daytime event. The stylist opted for a Sabyasachi white embroidered kurta with a Mandarin collar and salwar. Bringing some chic with pink was the dupatta that bore gold polka dots, a sequin single border, and another attached close with minute studs that sparkled. It was all festive, cheerful and perfect!

Next up was the Mehendi ceremony that looked lit in every way. We saw the power of floral that stepped in to make a statement. The fun-filled dancing looked even better with a classy style projected by the man himself. Dressed in a raw silk Sabyasachi creation that featured a mint green kurta with embroidered butis was teamed up with an ivory salwar and a Bandi jacket that entailed coromandel chintz prints of flowers and leaves in myriad hues.

The much-awaited day also referred to as the wedding day called for an outfit that dripped with much elegance and looked truly splendid. This colour combo was no different but it did look classic as always. We saw oomph and everything celebratory as the groom rocked a sherwani set from the same designer himself. In Sabyasachi, all day every day seems to be our new mantra now. The ivory ensemble came with marori embroidery and the signature gold plated buttons that had Bengal Tiger on each. Beneath this was a silk kurta and churidar that gelled with his overall fit and his tussar georgette shawl had zari embroidery on it. Vicky’s safa was curated with Benarasi silk tissue and looked marvelous with a Kilangi that consisted of red and green gemstones with a white feather. Classic and royal, need we say more? His jewellery drove us equally gaga with emeralds, rose-cut diamonds, quartz, and tourmalines.

Did the stylist save the best for the last? Well, we just got another reason to swoon over and keep notes at the ready for this season of weddings. Look at how stunning Katrina is in a tulle saree that spoke much about vintage charm and British heritage. Her husband, Vicky was seen in a Bangalore silk peach knee-length sherwani that consisted of embroidery and this full-sleeved number was paired up with churidar. His juttis were amazingly customised with ultra-bright gold embroidery.

Which look is your most favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

