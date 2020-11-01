Halloween 2020: Gigi Hadid as Valorant, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as their younger selves & more celeb looks

Despite the pandemic, Hollywood stars didn't let their spirits dampen out this Halloween. They went all out with their pop culture references and more with costumes. Take a look at some of the most epic ones so far!

While some celebrities preferred to stay home and continue following social distancing measures while still celebrating Halloween, others headed out to parties. Hollywood's Halloween costumes have always been over-the-top with celebrities going all out to outdo their previous year's celebrations. This time around as well, A-lister's didn't disappoint. Take a look at some of the most lavish costumes yet!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The supermodel seems to have bounced back into shape post her delivery. She shared the first picture of her baby and her and Zayn's costumes on her Instagram. The diva took inspiration from Valorant a video game and dressed in a blue outfit from the game. Zayn, on the other hand, picked out an outfit and seemed part of the Slytherin house from the Harry Potter series.

The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as sexy power rangers for a Halloween bash. But that was only the first of her costumes!

For her second look, the beauty mogul recreated a picture with sister and supermodel Kendall Jenner where the duo wore coloured wigs and outfits that were similar to their childhood ones!

For her next outfit, the diva decked up as a King Cobra in a Mugler outfit!

Kendall Jenner channelled her inner Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire in a black corset bodysuit, blonde locks black pantyhose and thigh-high boots!

Kim Kardashian West took inspiration from Tiger King in an elaborate animal printed top styled with blue jeans with all her kids by her side in timer costumes!

Chrissy Teigen

Taking inspiration from Swan Lake, Chrissy picked out a lovely white tulle ballerina outfit with accessories to match. The former model rocked a sexier version of the outfit with a plunging neckline, as she celebrated with her family.

Heidi Klum

Known for her out-of-the-box and over-the-top costumes, Heidi took the high road and didn't just wear a costume this time, she filmed an entire horror film! She played herself in the middle of the pandemic, dressed her family up as mummies with toilet paper rolls. Her film came with a message to stay home and stay safe. Check it out!

Watch the video here!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The Señorita singers left the world impressed as Camila looked spooky in a black outfit topped off with black lipstick. A lacy choker and a sticker on her face completed the diva's witchy and gothic look.

Shawn Mendes on the other hand played himself but beaten up with makeup that looked like blood on his face.

Hailey Bieber

The model took the spooky route and channelled her inner Nurse Dolly for Halloween. She kept it simple with a nurse costume and hat and ensured her makeup was clean, to match Nurse Dolly's look.

Which Halloween costume did you like best of all? Comment below and let us know.

